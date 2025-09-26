Best of Blue Ridge Contest nominations underway

The 2026 Best of Blue Ridge Contest nominations are currently underway!
If you have opinions on the best local trails, festivals, races, best drinks, and more in the Blue Ridge, you can nominate them here. The nomination period ends Oct. 6, and final contest voting will be held Oct. 13 to Oct. 27!
“Our annual Best of the Blue Ridge contest is our way of raising awareness and celebrating the many unique outdoor opportunities in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast that support the Blue Ridge Outdoors lifestyle. And most importantly it gives our readers the exciting opportunity to rally around the businesses, events, and destinations they love most across this region.”Leah Woody, publisher