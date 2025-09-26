“Dash Flash” pop-up rally to be held at Elmwood Park Saturday

(Copyright 2025 by The Rescue Mission of Roanoke - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – A “Dash Flash” pop-up rally will be held at Elmwood Park on Saturday, Sept. 27, in celebration of the 20th Anniversary Drumstick Dash.

The event will have music, on-site discount registration, and chances to win limited-edition anniversary merch. Dash, the Rescue Mission Spokes Turkey, will also be in attendance!

The event takes place from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday at Elmwood Park. The Drumstick Dash will be held on Thanksgiving. For more information on the Drumstick Dash, click here.