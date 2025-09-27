Crews extinguish large structure fire caused by lightning strike in Galax

Photo of a Galax barn/garage on fire from Friday, Sept. 26.

GALAX, Va. – Crews extinguished a large structure fire that occurred in Galax on Friday night, Galax Fire Department said.

GFD said crews responded to the 1400 block of Martha’s Knob Road around 9:48 p.m. on Friday after reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, crews found a detached barn or garage with flames showing from the inside. The fire was brought under control, and crews worked on scene for around 2.5 hours.

Authorities said they believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike, as severe storms were impacting the area at that time.

GFD thanked Glade Creek Fire Department and Pipers Gap Rescue for their assistance.