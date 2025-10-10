I-81 shooting near Troutville under investigation, schools secure briefly

UPDATE 2:16 p.m. :

Botetourt County Public Schools has reported that due to the temporary closure of I-81 earlier and increased traffic, some bus routes, primarily along the southern attendance zones, may be delayed today.

A shooting incident on Interstate 81 northbound near Troutville prompted a police investigation, a traffic detour, and a brief secure status at several Botetourt County schools, officials said.

At 10:19 a.m., Virginia State Police received reports of a shooting between the scales and Exit 150 on I-81 northbound. The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot injury and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The shooting led to police activity at the Troutville McDonald’s near Exit 150 and a detour on I-81 northbound from Exit 146 (Hollins) to Exit 150 (Troutville). The detour began at noon and was lifted by 1:07 p.m. after an evidence sweep by Virginia State Police.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Salem Division, is interviewing the victim as part of the ongoing investigation. No suspect has been identified, and the circumstances leading to the shooting remain unclear.

In response to the incident and related sheriff’s office investigation in the community, Lord Botetourt High School, Read Mountain Middle School, and Cloverdale Elementary School briefly entered a secure status this morning for less than 30 minutes.

During the secure period, students and staff remained inside the buildings and continued instruction as normal. Botetourt County Public Schools confirmed that at no time were there any threats to students, staff, or the schools.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Department assisted Virginia State Police during the response. Residents were advised to expect heavy traffic along Route 11 between Hollins and the roundabout at Exit 150 during the detour.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident and encourage anyone with information to contact Virginia State Police at #77 or 1-800-542-5959.