WATCH: Colony House Motor Lodge reopens after renovation

ROANOKE, Va. – A piece of Roanoke history is welcoming guests once again. On Wednesday, the Colony House Motor Lodge showed off its multi-million dollar makeover.

The renovations are nine years in the making, the motel kept its retro look, folded rooflines and bold gemoteric details. One of the Hotel Owners, Mike Farrell, told 10 News how grateful he was for the return.

“We weren’t even sure we were going to be able to reopen it when we first started. This place was pretty messed up and then closed for a while before we really got in the doors to start working on it,” Farrell said.