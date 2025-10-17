Roanoke’s GO Fest returns with new bouldering wall, expected to draw 40,000 people

ROANOKE, Va. – The 15th annual Anthem GO Outside Festival kicks off Friday, offering three days of outdoor adventures, new activities and economic benefits for the Roanoke region.

The festival, running from Oct. 17 to 19, 2025, spans two locations—Elmwood and Explore Parks—with a free shuttle service connecting both venues. This year’s event introduces new features, including a bouldering wall where participants can practice climbing without the use of ropes or mats.

“My favorite thing about GO Fest is that it’s a true representation of our outdoor community,” says Kait Pedigo, events manager for the Roanoke Outside Foundation. “It’s a great way to connect with people who like getting outside, and it’s incredibly welcoming. If you’ve never gotten on a bike before or paddled on a boat before or tried climbing before, you’re very welcome to be here.”

The festival typically draws about 40,000 visitors over its three-day run and generates between $2-3 million in economic impact for the area. Local businesses, such as Mast General Store, report that the GO Fest weekend ranks among one of its best-performing weekends of the year.

Mast General Store is also sponsoring a number of things for GO Fest, including a night hike on Mill Mountain on Friday.

Outdoor and Footwear Manager Jon Shaffer said why he likes GO Fest.

“Encouraging people to spend more time outside. Getting out with your friends and family, enjoying the weather, bringing people downtown that don’t normally come downtown, and showcasing some of the other businesses and vendors that are in the area,” said Shaffer.

Activities and Entertainment

This year’s festival features a diverse range of activities, including:

Paddleboarding

Mountain biking

Rock climbing

Yoga sessions

Highline slackline demonstrations

Lumberjack shows

Live music performances

Adventure films

Ultimate Air Dog Show featuring dogs launching from platforms

At Explore Park, attendees can take advantage of camping facilities and zipline adventures.