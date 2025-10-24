Personalized IV therapy drips paired with weight loss injections gain popularity in Southwest Virginia, business expands

Jenna Sherill of Roanoke found weight loss success by pairing IV therapy with GLP-1 injections at Revive Hydration and Wellness in Roanoke.

IV therapy is gaining popularity as a new approach to wellness, delivering a personalized vitamin cocktail directly into the bloodstream. Nationwide, the industry has experienced significant growth, and Southwest Virginia is no exception.

Revive Hydration, the IV therapy clinic in Roanoke which first opened in 2023, is expanding to meet increasing demand. The clinic offers treatments that combine vitamin IV therapy drips with GLP-1 weight loss injections, among other services like vitamin injections, and most recently bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), and TED hair restoration.

Jenna Sherrill of Roanoke credits this combination of IV therapy and GLP-1 Tirzepatide for her success after a decade of struggling with weight loss. “I’ve lost over 60 pounds,” Jenna said during an interview with 10 News as she received her latest drip in Revive Hydrations new drip room off Electric Road.

“The weight loss injections bundled with the IVs really just kicked my weight loss into gear,” Jenna explained.

She shares her story to help break the stigma around GLP-1 treatments and encourage others on their weight loss journeys.

When asked if she could have succeeded without the clinic, Jenna responded, “For me, no, because I had been trying for 10 years or so and just was in a cycle of crash diet, get off track, crash diet. And nothing worked. I know what to do. I know the process to lose weight. But without this, I don’t think I could have been successful.”

Revive Hydration was named the best weight-loss clinic in Roanoke by Roanoker Magazine ‘Best of 2025.’ NP Whitney Bowles was also voted best weight loss provider in Roanoke. Licensed clinicians like Whitney and Aimee oversee GLP-1 patients weekly to ensure safe and effective care.

Owner and registered nurse Aimee Sorensen emphasized the importance of replenishing nutrients when reducing calorie intake.

“We are seeing a 40% increase in weight loss with our elite clients, the clients that are pairing IV hydration along with the GLP-1,” Aimee said.

“So if you’re going from let’s say 3,000 calories a day to 1,000 calories a day, your body is going to be deficient in vitamins. And so we always recommend supplements as well as our IVs.”

The demand for IV therapy and weight loss support has grown so much that Revive Hydration is tripling its size.

For Aimee, it’s a dream come true. She was first introduced to IV therapy as a patient during a covid infection while still in nursing school. She said she loved it so much, she wanted to start her own business and offer services to those unable to travel to a drip room. Her business has drastically grown since opening in 2023. She says the expansion was necessary because their prior, much smaller 800-square-foot facility was holding them back from what they could offer, and the number of people they could see.

“It’s really exciting that people are taking back their health. And they are looking for alternatives.”

She noted that more people are approaching health through wellness and prevention. “People, I think, have started looking outside the box when it comes to health care. And they’re turning more to wellness and functional medicine, more holistic ways of looking at their health than just going to the doctor, picking up prescriptions.”

Since 10 News last visited Revive Hydration their services have expanded with bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (BHRT), private drip rooms, IV therapy add-ons like a crystal infused grounding mat and light therapy, in addition to painless TED hair restoration.

Revive Hydration is holding a grand opening Saturday, October 25th from 11 to 2 p.m. The first 20 customers will receive gift certificates.