Ditching oral supplements, more people turn to IV hydration therapy. 10 News tried it out

WSLS 10 news anchor and health reporter Rachel Lucas tries IV hydration therapy

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

IV hydration therapy is a multi-billion-dollar medical industry and is expected to grow over the next decade. Several IV hydration businesses have opened in Southwest Virginia in recent years, so 10 News Anchor and health reporter Rachel Lucas went to learn more about it and tried it out herself. She met with Registered Nurse Aimee Dickenson, the owner of Revive Hydration Therapy and Wellness in Roanoke. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va. – In an effort to get healthy, many people take supplements each day or on a regular basis.

However, some medical experts say taking supplements or vitamins in pill form orally isn’t the most effective way for your body to absorb them. That’s why another form of vitamin therapy is quickly growing in popularity, receiving those same medications through an IV.

