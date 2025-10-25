Lynchburg Film Festival returns to the Academy Center of the Arts

LYNCHBURG, Va. – International films and local talent have come together at the Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg for the 2025 Lynchburg Film Festival.

“We’re going to see a lot of really wonderful projects. I’ve been really excited to be here, meet filmmakers, and hang out. I love how everything seems pretty relaxed, which is really nice.” Sarah Danko, director and producer

This year’s two-day event will showcase everything from dramas to documentaries with filmmakers from over a dozen countries. Other changes have come into play, given last year’s success.

“From what I’m hearing, it’s going to be just as well attended which is exciting because they actually charge for tickets this year. So that’s showing that people have an interest even when they have to pay for the tickets, that they still want to come and see independent cinema which is pretty cool.” DK Lawhorn, writer, director, producer

It’s not just about international talent. Local student filmmakers will also see their work on the big screen.