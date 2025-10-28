Bedford County Public Schools earn Project ADAM Heart Safe designation

Schools in the Liberty and Jefferson Forest zones of Bedford County Public Schools will operate on a two-hour delay Monday.

BEDFORD, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools (BCPS) has earned the Project ADAM Heart Safe School designation from Children’s Hospital of Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth University, the district announced last Tuesday. BCPS officials said the recognition reflects the system’s commitment to health, safety and emergency preparedness.

Project ADAM (Automated Defibrillation in Adam’s Memory) was created in memory of Wisconsin teen Adam Lemel, who suffered from sudden cardiac arrest while playing basketball for his high school team in 1999, BCPS officials write.

The program helps schools, sports programs and community sites become “Heart Safe,” ready with equipment and training needed to be prepared and respond during cardiac arrest emergencies.

“This designation is more than a title. It represents our shared commitment to keeping our students, staff, and community safe,” said William Dupere, superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools. “We are proud to know that every BCPS location is prepared to act in the moments that matter most.”

Project ADAM says the program has helped save more than 250 lives in schools.

Schools can earn this designation if they have taken comprehensive steps to be ready in the event of sudden cardiac arrest such as training staff in CPR and AED use, maintaining accessible defibrillators on site, and implementing clear emergency response plans.

“Through months of dedication and coordination with the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU Project ADAM team, BCPS has ensured that every school is equipped to respond swiftly and confidently in a cardiac emergency,” BCPS officials write.