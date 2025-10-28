WATCH: Economic impact of daylight saving time and how it impacts businesses

NEW RIVER VALLEY, Va. – November 2 is the end of daylight saving time this year, and while you may enjoy getting that extra hour of sleep, the time change can impact businesses.

For nearly 60 years, the United States has observed daylight saving time. But over the last few years, there has been much talk about making daylight saving time permanent. But how does the time change impact businesses?

“If the sun comes up sooner, then obviously they are going to get up earlier and they’ll have more time to come out and hang out here with us.” Pie Charoensombutamorn, Owner Next Door Bake Shop

“I think when the days get shorter. I think I am more prone to get a coffee in towards the late afternoon so I can get some things done in the evening.” Sam Parada, Intern Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship

“I’m retired so it isn’t a big deal to me. I think it is a big deal to somebody that gets off at 5 o’clock. Wouldn’t they rather get off at 5 o’clock and maybe have a couple more hours of daylight. For retail, I think it’s probably huge. People don’t want to be out shopping in the dark.” Dorothy Egger, Blacksburg Resident

“I probably spend more money on retail during the daylight. But for restaurants I probably won’t think about dinner until it gets a little darker.” Pie Charoensombutamorn, Owner Next Door Bake Shop

“It’s across the board everywhere in town. But for sure I feel like business slows down. Obviously once it starts getting darker earlier it gets colder out. Not a lot of people are going to be waiting around town and stuff like that. But it’s not like a huge impact.” Tanner Martin, Blacksburg Resident & PK’s Employee

“If I see it getting darker earlier it’ll kind of be like a prompt to go home sooner. And so I’ll be less likely to be out and about to get a coffee or buy some food. I’ll just like want to go home.” Sena Nutekpor, Intern Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship

“Yeah I’m more likely to be more active. Especially when there’s more light in the day. But I kind of wish they would just leave it at one time and just let it go.” Antwain Booth, Blacksburg Resident

“I would like for it to go away. I think mentally people like it with a little more sunshine during the day. People get a little more down when it gets darker earlier.” Chris Linden, Owner The Maroon Door

Bills to get rid of daylight-saving time have all stalled at the federal level.

According to the national conference of state legislatures. This year, over half of all states considered or are considering legislation related to daylight saving time. But Hawaii and Arizona are currently the only two states that do not observe daylight saving time.

Since we’re all about to get that extra hour of sleep, you can find more information about daylight saving time here.