Man hospitalized after shooting in Southwest Roanoke, RPD investigating

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police announced Thursday that a man was injured after a shooting in Southwest Roanoke Thursday night.

According to officials, at 9:04 p.m., officers responded to a gas station in the 800 block of Bridge Street Southwest for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an employee with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

RPD said it was reported that a black man wearing white pants, a gray hoodie, blue face cover and yellow hard hat entered the store and demanded money before shooting the clerk and fleeing the store.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD at 540-344-8500.