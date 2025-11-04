Election Day 2025

BEDFORD CO., Va – Voters in Bedford County will head to the polls today, November 4, 2025, for Election Day. Ahead of voting, it’s important to review key information to ensure a smooth experience at the polls.

Polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Anyone in line by 7 p.m. will still be allowed to vote, so voters are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long waits.

Recommended Videos

Voters must present an acceptable form of identification at the polls. Valid IDs include a Virginia driver’s license, DMV-issued ID card, military ID, or employer-issued photo ID. A full list of acceptable IDs is available online.

If a voter arrives without an acceptable ID, they have the option to sign an ID Confirmation Statement or cast a provisional ballot. Poll workers will provide instructions on how to proceed at the polling place.