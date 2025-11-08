Pride and Patriotism on Display at Virginia’s Veterans Parade Saturday

ROANOKE, VA – Saturday is a special day at WSLS as we come together to honor the men and women who have proudly served our country.

Virginia’s Veterans Parade steps off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, bringing veterans, families, and community members together from across the region to celebrate service and sacrifice.

The parade features marching bands, veteran groups, civic organizations, first responders and community partners all showing their support.

This annual tradition serves as a reminder of the bravery and commitment shown by those who have worn the uniform.

Parade President Daniel Wickham joined us in the studio ahead of the parade on Saturday to share how the event continues to grow and bring people together year after year.

If you can’t make it out in person, you can still take part in the celebration. The parade will stream live on WSLS.com and anywhere you watch 10 News.

It’s a day to say thank you, to remember the cost of freedom, and to stand alongside those who served.