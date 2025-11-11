Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources gives tips for hunters this deer season

Virginia’s general firearms deer season begins Saturday, and hunters hoping to fill their freezers are reminded to be safe, courteous, and have a detailed hunt plan by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.

Planning for a successful hunt includes taking a hunter safety course and having a valid license. Rewarding hunts involve conscientious pre-season preparation, scouting and good communications. including knowing hunting regulations.

The DWR also said that hunters should inspect all gear, including tree stands, safety harnesses and firearms to ensure they are safe and operational. There are close to 250,000 acres of public land to hunt within the DWR’s Wildlife Management Areas. If hunting on private property, make sure you communicate with the landowner and have permission to hunt there.

The DWR also has a few more days of things that will help make your hunt a success. Let someone know when and where you plan to hunt and when you plan to come home. Make sure to pack plenty of water, snacks, a first aid kit and a cell phone or other means of communication. Check the weather and dress appropriately. Know the property you plan to hunt, including terrain and boundary lines and don’t forget to bring a map or mapping app and a compass. Finally, don’t wait until you harvest that trophy buck to figure out a plan on how to get your deer out of the woods.

If you plan to hunt in one of the chronic wasting disease (CWD) management areas, make sure you know the regulations, including where carcasses can and can’t be transported. Deer in Patrick, Roanoke, Shenandoah, Smyth, Tazewell and Wythe Counties are required to be tested for CWD. Staffed check stations will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Virginia DWR wishes all hunters a safe and successful season, for more information on hunting, click here.