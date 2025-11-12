Gov. Youngkin announces Elbit Systems of America to expand Roanoke County manufacturing facility

FILE - Gov. Glenn Youngkin delivers his State of the Commonwealth address before a joint session of the Virginia General Assembly, Jan. 10, 2024, at the state Capitol in Richmond, Va. Gambling regulations, school construction and the state budget were on the agenda for Virginia lawmakers returning to Richmond on Wednesday, April 17, to consider Youngkin’s proposed amendments to legislation and his record number of vetoes. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Elbit Systems of America will expand its Roanoke County manufacturing facility. The facility, which produces low-light night vision devices for the defense industry, will undergo a historic $30 million expansion that will add 288 new jobs.

“Elbit America’s continued growth in Roanoke County strengthens America’s defense capabilities and supports our brave service members at home and abroad,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“This expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs and increase production of the high-quality night vision systems our military relies on every day. With Virginia’s strategic location, business-friendly environment, and robust veteran workforce, Elbit America is poised for continued success and growth in the Commonwealth.”

“Elbit America’s massive investment in Roanoke County shows that Virginia workers are committed to supporting America’s armed services from the factory to the front lines,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura.“By moving at the speed of business, the Commonwealth is helping ensure the companies that keep our military safe are continuing to grow and invest in Virginia.”

“Elbit America’s expansion is a tremendous win for Roanoke County and a testament to our thriving business climate,” said Roanoke County Board of Supervisors Chair David Radford.“This $30 million investment and the creation of new jobs demonstrate Elbit America’s confidence in our community and our shared commitment to fostering economic growth and opportunity across the county.”

“I am thrilled that Elbit America has chosen to expand their presence in Roanoke County,” said Delegate Joseph McNamara.“Elbit America and their predecessors have provided high-quality jobs, while supporting the United States and our allies.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the Roanoke Regional Partnership and Roanoke County to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Youngkin approved a $1.2 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist with the project, as well as a performance-based grant of $300,000 from the Virginia Investment Performance Grant, an incentive that encourages continued capital investment by existing Virginia companies.