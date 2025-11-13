Applications now open for Roanoke’s 2025 Citizen of the Year

Know someone in the Star City who deserves recognition? Applications for Roanoke’s 2025 Citizen of the Year are now open.

Nominations will be accepted through Friday, Nov. 21.

Recommended Videos

To be eligible, nominees must:

Demonstrate above-average volunteer or philanthropic dedication to the community

Have provided volunteer service for at least three years

Voluntarily perform duties related to their paid employment that go significantly beyond what is expected

Sign a waiver agreeing to have their name and information about their volunteer or philanthropic work published and made public

All City of Roanoke residents are eligible, except previous winners and current elected officials. Candidates running for public office in the nomination year cannot be selected or must withdraw.

You can submit your application here or by contacting the City Clerks Office by mail or email:

Cecelia F. McCoy, City Clerk

215 Church Ave SW

Room 456

Roanoke, Virginia 24011

Phone: 540-853-2541

Fax: 540-853-1145

Email: clerk@roanokeva.gov