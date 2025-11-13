WATCH: Join WSLS as The ‘Virginia Cares’ Food Drive Aims to Aid Those in Need

Volunteers from Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce are working together to try to end food insecurity.

“Food drives is our thing. And it’s our community’s thing because it’s a call to action that our community always steps up and helps,” said David Dantzler, from Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Dantzler said he is looking forward to working with the volunteers and other local officials, including Amanda Livingston, president of the Salem-Roanoke County Chamber.

“Feeding Southwest Virginia delivers food to 400 different food pantries that are throughout 22 counties in Southwest Virginia,” Livingston said.

One in seven people face hunger in Southwest Virginia. That’s why Livingston says she is eager to do her part to close that gap.

“We can’t let the government shutdown impact people in our community. We need to come together and give to others that need the help,” she said.

The food drive runs all day Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center.

