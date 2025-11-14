Gov. Youngkin submits Virginia’s application for $1 billion in Federal Funding to transform rural healthcare

Governor Youngkin announced Nov. 7 that Virginia submitted its application for $1 billion in federal Rural Health Transformation funding under H.R. 1, which was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The Commonwealth’s proposal is “VA Rural Vitality,” presents a bold, locally driven plan to modernize health care delivery, expand the workforce and improve outcomes across rural Virginia.

“Our VA Rural Vitality plan takes bold action to ensure every Virginian – no matter their zip code – can access high-quality care close to home,” said Governor GlennYoungkin.“This $1 billion investment will strengthen our workforce, expand innovative care models, and deliver the tools communities need to live healthier, more productive lives. I want to thank President Trump and his administration for their collaboration and commitment to transforming rural health care and building a stronger, healthier Virginia for generations to come.”

In the release, officials detailed the following four initiatives driving rural health transformation:

Through VA Rural Vitality, Virginia will:

· Empower healthier lives: Launch incentive-based programs and technology-driven tools that help Virginians prevent and manage chronic conditions.

· Grow our own workforce: Build local health pipelines through high schools, community colleges, and universities to train and retain the next generation of rural health professionals.

· Rewire care delivery: Expand hybrid and mobile care models, connect rural providers to larger health systems, and develop sustainable payment structures.

· Invest in innovation: Deploy advanced technologies, including AI-powered tools, to improve access, coordination, and patient outcomes.

Once funding is awarded, the initiative will be implemented through the Department of Medical Assistance Services in partnership with the Virginia Department of Health.

“This plan reflects the voices of rural Virginians,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources Janet V. Kelly.“From Chincoteague to the Cumberland Gap, we listened to Virginians who want their health care to improve — and VA Rural Vitality directly responds to their needs with innovative, community-based solutions.”

ThefederalCenters for Medicare & Medicaid Services will make Rural Health Transformation awards by December 31, 2025.