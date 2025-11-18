30 Days of Hope: Meet Jayden!

For 13-year-old Jayden, life is all about exploring his interests, helping others, and finding joy in the little things.

For 13-year-old Jayden, life is all about exploring his interests, helping others, and finding joy in the little things. Whether he’s on the field, in the kitchen, or spending time with friends, he approaches everything with a curious mind and a big heart.

“I want to be a D-lineman. I like to watch the Chiefs. I like basketball too,” Jayden said with a smile.

Sports aren’t his only passion. Jayden’s favorite subject in school is math, but what really lights him up is cooking. He loves trying new recipes and putting his own twist on familiar dishes.

“I like to make fried foods and breakfast foods,” he said. “I like that I’m able to like try different things and make different things I’ve never made before.”

Jayden dreams of becoming a chef one day, creating meals that make people happy and bring them together. His creativity in the kitchen matches his caring nature.

“I care a lot about people,” he said.

Those who know Jayden describe him as thoughtful, funny, and open-minded. He enjoys making others laugh and is quick to lend a hand when someone needs it. Whether he’s cheering up a friend or helping out with chores, Jayden always wants the people around him to feel supported.

When he thinks about the future, Jayden hopes to find a family that values love, patience, and mutual respect — a place where he can truly be himself and continue to grow.

“A family that’s nice and treats me well,” he said.

With his kind heart, sense of humor, and determination to succeed, Jayden is ready to find a forever family who will see his potential, encourage his passions, and be there for him every step of the way.

If you’d like to learn about adopting Jayden, click here.

You can also learn more about Jayden here.