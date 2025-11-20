Thanksgiving Events in Roanoke Combine Fitness with Fighting Hunger

ROANOKE, Va. – Two major community fundraising events are returning to Roanoke this holiday season, providing residents with various opportunities to give back while staying active.

The 20th annual Drumstick Dash and the fourth annual Cranksgiving, a bike-based food drive, will support local organizations, including the Rescue Mission of Roanoke.

The Rescue Mission’s largest fundraiser, the Drumstick Dash, returns to Downtown Roanoke. Last year’s event raised about $300,000 and drew more than 8,000 participants, with organizers hoping to attract over 9,000 people this year.

The five-mile run and walk takes place on Thanksgiving morning, with proceeds supporting the Rescue Mission’s comprehensive crisis intervention center. The organization provides emergency shelter, meals, and addiction recovery programs for women, men, and children in need.

“It’s not really just a fundraiser,” said Lisa Thompson, director of development and communication at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke. “It’s an opportunity for the community to come together and wear their favorite costumes and be together with friends and family and take part in a Roanoke tradition, experience downtown Roanoke, and really be part of a community that says we love and we care for our neighbors and we are here to support them.”

The funds raised through the Drumstick Dash help provide:

Food boxes weighing 5 to 70 pounds for families facing food insecurity

Three daily meals, seven days a week, through their feeding program

Dean Miller, a guest at the Rescue Mission, highlighted the organization’s importance. “They make sure I got a bed. I mean, there’s some people out there sleeping in the streets that can come on in and get some help and get up, get a warm meal and have a bed to sleep in,” said Miller.

Registration remains open until next Thursday. Road closures will be in effect during the event.

Cranksgiving: A Bike-Based Food Drive

This Sunday marks the return of Cranksgiving, a unique food drive on bikes entering its fourth year. The event, which attracted nearly 200 participants last year, combines cycling with community service.

How It Works

Participants will:

Meet at Golden Cactus Brewing at 11 AM.

Receive a shopping list.

Cycle to various stores to purchase items.

Return with donations for local organizations.

This year’s collected items will benefit the Rescue Mission, while cash donations will go to LEAP. “This is our community,” said Cranksgiving’s Host Devin Cutter. “We see the impact directly from the work we put in on that day. We see the people out, we see people outside of the Rescue Mission, like that’s who we’re helping. We see it on a daily basis.”

It’s encouraged if you’re participating to bring $30 for shopping and a backpack. No preregistration is required.

“I love the fact that like the entire community of like cyclists come together to do something positive for our local community,” says participant Abi Snyder.