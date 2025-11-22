Three men arrested in connection with residential break-in and vehicle thefts in Henry County

HENRY CO., Va. – Three men were arrested in connection with a residential break-in and the theft of two classic automobiles in Henry County on Friday, according to HCSO.

Officials say that between Nov. 5 and Nov. 17, Brent and William Doss, along with Bobby Leagans entered a residence in the 2000 block of Stones Dariry Road and stole a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, a 1967 Chevrolet Chevelle, and other household items.

On Nov. 17, within one hour of being notified of the break-in, investigators located the Chevelle. Investigators continued following leads and searching for the remaining stolen property.

On Thursday, officials say a concerned individual reported a blue Chevrolet Camaro parked in a wooded area of Microfilm Road just inside Patrick County. HCSO, in conjunction with Patrick County officials, confirmed this was the stolen Camaro.

During the course of the investigation, deputies located Bobby Leagans, who was already wanted for a probation violation. When deputies took Leagans into custody, they found the keys to the stolen Camaro in his pocket.

As a result of the investigation, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Bobby Eugene Leagans, 45 years of age, No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-306 – Probation Violation (felony)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-95 – Grand Larceny (2 counts) (felony)

Brent Ray Doss, 38 years of age, No Bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-95 – Grand Larceny (felony)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-91 – Statutory Burglary (2 counts) (felony)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-96 – Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)

William Alfred Doss, 60 years of age, $5,000.00 secured bond

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-91 – Statutory Burglary (2 counts) (felony)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-95 – Grand Larceny (felony)

• Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-96 – Petit Larceny (misdemeanor)