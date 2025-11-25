Gov. Youngkin announces company to invest $1.1 million into manufacturing site in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Polyzent Trading would invest $1.1 million to develop the company’s first manufacturing site in Lynchburg.

Polyzent is a Virginia-based startup specializing in the manufacturing of stretch film wrap used for industrial palletizing and shipping. The facility will create 20 new jobs across manufacturing, marketing and management positions.

Recommended Videos

“Polyzent’s investment in Lynchburg shows that Virginia isn’t just the best place to do business — it’s the best place to build, innovate, and grow,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin.“As our manufacturing sector expands, so does the demand for reliable shipping materials to move Virginia-made products to market. By producing high-quality wrap right here in the Commonwealth, Polyzent is amplifying the momentum of our manufacturing boom and helping more businesses succeed in Virginia.”

“When it comes to shipping and logistics, stretch film is literally holding it all together,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura.“ Polyzent’s decision to establish operations in Virginia is a sure sign of the bright future that lies ahead for Virginia manufacturers and distributors.”

“Today’s announcement is another win for Lynchburg and for the hardworking people of central Virginia,” said Delegate Wendell Walker.“ Polyzent’s $1.1 million investment and the creation of 20 new jobs speak to the strength of our local workforce and the confidence employers continue to place in our region. I thank Governor Youngkin and his administration for his continued efforts to champion job creation and strengthen opportunities for families across our community.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Lynchburg to secure the project, which will begin in December.