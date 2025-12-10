Danville Utilities to temporarily shut off water service Thursday morning in Memorial Drive area

DANVILLE, Va. – Attention Danville residents! Danville Utilities will temporarily shut off water service Thursday morning for residents in the Memorial Drive area, including parts of Bishop Road and Oak Ridge Avenue.

The outage is expected to begin around 8:30 a.m. and will affect 85 customers and seven fire hydrants.

They said the shutdown is needed to complete a tie-in to a newly installed water main valve at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Piedmont Drive.

The work is expected to take between three and five hours.