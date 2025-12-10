Two arrested in Alleghany County amid rise in mailbox package thefts

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office made two early morning arrests amid a rise in reports of stolen packages from mailboxes in the western part of the county.

After several complaints on Facebook, the sheriff’s office asked residents who noticed missing mail or packages to file a report. On Dec. 9, Sheriff Kyle Moore then sent out multiple surveillance teams throughout western Alleghany County overnight to identify those responsible for the thefts.

On Dec. 10, at about 2 a.m., off-duty Lieutenant Doug Altizer heard a vehicle stop near his home. Looking outside, he saw a white sedan with black rims parked at his mailbox. Altizer quickly dressed, got into his vehicle, and began following the suspicious car. Authorities said he caught up with it near the 5300 block of Indian Draft Road, where he saw two individuals going through a row of mailboxes. He immediately called for backup over his department radio.

When the suspects noticed Altizer’s vehicle approaching, they returned to their car and fled. Altizer continued to follow them until deputies conducted a felony traffic stop at the intersection of Jackson River Road and Foxaway Lane.

Deputies arrested 22-year-old Kathleen Marie Davis and 23-year-old Corey Shane Martin, both of Alderson, West Virginia.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspects admitted to stealing mail in the Alleghany Highlands for at least two weeks, saying “times were tough” and they decided to take items belonging to others. We’re told they face 17 felony counts of mail theft.

Investigators from the U.S. Postal Service, Bath County, and West Virginia are continuing interviews and coordinating evidence related to the case.

Authorities said both Davis and Martin have been cooperative. After searching their vehicle, deputies found multiple pieces of mail and packages addressed to residents in the Indian Draft and Johnson Creek areas, along with $413 in cash.

Both individuals remain in custody at the Alleghany County Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Residents who believe they may be missing mail or packages are encouraged to contact the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Section at 540-965-1770, extension 106.