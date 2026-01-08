Skip to main content
Transitions after T-Mobile’s acquisition of Lumos leads to unexpected service issues for some customers
WATCH: Do Portugal Circus stops in Roanoke

Greg Moore, 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – The Circus has come to town as the “Do Portugal Circus” has set up its big top in the Valley View Mall parking lot. This is the first stop of 2026 and its first ever show in Roanoke. The circus is described as a combination of excellence and magic that will take you on a journey of laughter and amazement. The show will feature musical and acrobatic performances. The Circus does not feature any animal performances. The Circus kicks off Friday and will run through January 25. For more information, click here.

