The Current

Local News

Grand opening to take place for new 7 Brew in Danville

It’ll be located at 3211 Riverside Drive

Danville will soon have a new spot to grab a cup of joe. (7 Brew)

DANVILLE, Va. – Coffee lovers, rejoice! A ribbon-cutting ceremony is taking place on Wednesday to celebrate the opening of a new 7 Brew in Danville.

The ceremony will kick off at 10 a.m. and the coffee brewing company plans to present a check to the Danville Life Saving Crew for its work in the community. Plus, on Saturday, if you buy a large coffee, you’ll be able to get a free T-shirt.

7 Brew, a drive-thru beverage brand, offers more than 20,000 unique drink combinations, from the original Blondie, a caramel and vanilla breve, to infused 7 Energy drinks and smoothies.

This marks 7 Brew’s 21st location across Virginia.

