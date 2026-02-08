Adopt-A-Bowl III: Playful puppy football to boost pet adoptions

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley TV brought back Adopt-A-Bowl for its third year this Super Bowl Sunday to help local puppies find forever families.

Melinda Rector, director of operations for Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection (RCACP), said, “Well the goal is that we get our animals adopted whether it’s at Angels of Assisi or here at RCACP, and the other part of it is to have a little fun.”

The main event was a puppy football game between the two shelters—RCACP and Angels of Assisi—competing for the one and only K9 Cup. Star players to watch included Sam “Pawnold” from Angels of Assisi and Comet from RCACP.

Rector added, “We have our own set, we have a backdrop, and we talk a little bit of smack, and we just have fun with it.”

She said the event “gets a lot of community involvement and there’s a lot of cheering going on. It’s all based on the love of adoption.”

The halftime show featured “Bad Bunny”—an actual bunny ready to steal the spotlight.

Rector noted, “Every single puppy on there is adopted very, very quickly, some of them are already adopted.”

Did RCACP go for a three-peat and win the cup for a third year? You can still watch Adopt-A-Bowl III and find out.

If you missed the premiere, you can click the link and watch the full game on Roanoke Valley Television’s YouTube channel.