NAACP Roanoke chapter President Dr. Brenda Hale reflects on Roanoke’s rich Black history

When you look at the Roanoke Valley, you’ll find a region rich in history—one that transcends time and continues to influence generation after generation. 10 News recently sat down with Dr. Brenda Hale, longtime president of the NAACP’s Roanoke branch, to discuss the deep roots of Black history in the community and the impact of local heroes who paved the way for future generations.

A trailblazer herself, Dr. Hale spoke about the importance of individuals in the community who are willing to challenge the status quo and fight for change. Sometimes, she said, it takes just one courageous voice to shift the narrative and move progress forward.

“You have to have agents of change that are committed to the mission in order for them to have been successful in what they did,” Hale said. She referenced changemakers such as Reuben Lawson, a fearless attorney in the fight for civil rights; R.R. Wilkinson, a civil rights pioneer who advocated for equal rights during Roanoke’s segregation era; and Noel C. Taylor, Roanoke’s first African American mayor.

All the prominent figures she mentioned shared a common trait: a passion for making a difference and leaving a lasting impact. Taylor, in particular, led a remarkable life, embodying the spirit of public service and purposeful leadership. Not only was he Roanoke’s first Black mayor, but he also served the city’s longest mayoral term, from 1975 to 1992. Taylor was also the first African American member of the city council. Whether serving as a school principal in Bedford County, serving his country during World War II, or leading as a pastor, he was dedicated to improving the lives of those around him and putting others first.

“When I think about the significant leadership and the defining moment, and that is when Mayor Noel C. Taylor was elected,” Hale said. “That was big. And look how long he stayed in office. But he was part of the change. Reverend Burton was part of the change. Reverend Wilkinson, we had all of these great leaders.”

She continued, “So when city council became integrated, then you knew that you were going down the right path and things were going to get better inch by inch and step by step, because it doesn’t happen overnight. It takes a lot of work and a lot of interventions.”

Reflecting on history makers from across Virginia, Hale also highlighted the significant impact of former Gov. Doug Wilder, the nation’s first elected Black governor, who served as the 66th governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1994.

“That was so exciting to have a first, and the fact that you know and you’re living in that moment, in the historic time period,” Hale said. “So that was exciting. And I’m just so proud of that gentleman.”

This week, 10 News had the opportunity to speak with Wilder, now 95, about his legacy and trailblazing career. Those interested in hearing his insights can view part one and part two of the segment.

As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, Hale emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions and achievements of Black individuals and communities beyond just the month of February. As the country approaches its 250th anniversary, she said it is crucial to understand that African American history is not only part of the American story, but a central component of it. The path to continued progress and a better future begins with a full understanding of the past.

“We have done so many significant things. I can’t even begin to name all of the contributions that Black people have made in this country,” Hale said. “And this is why we should honor them every day ... so our job is to try to teach as many young people as we can so we can carry on that history.”