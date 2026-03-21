One year after Autumn Bushman’s suicide, family shares grief and mission to prevent more deaths

ROANOKE, Va. – One year after 10-year-old Autumn Bushman died by suicide, her family is sharing their grief and renewing their push to prevent similar tragedies.

At Mark Bushman’s house, there are physical reminders of his daughter everywhere. From shoes, to jewelry, to a pair of shorts—left untouched.

“I have not moved them from where they were,” said Mark. “Normally, I would clean her room before she came back, tidy up. And I didn’t. And I am glad that I left them.

For Mark, the stillness of the room has become part of mourning.

“Something about them being the way that she left them is maybe comforting in an odd way. But again, that’s grief for you,” he said.

Mark Bushman said the last year has shown him how grief can ebb and flow.

“Grief is unique to the individual. One day is not going to be like the next,” he said.

The Bushmans say bullying led to their daughter’s death. In the year Autumn has been gone, the community has rallied behind them through fundraisers, protests and a districtwide push to educate families about the dangers of social media.

Autumn’s mother, Summer Bushman, said she wants people to remember her daughter for her compassion.

“I just would love people to remember how kind and caring she was. And her smile,” said Summer. “She had a beautiful smile and her eyes lit up every time she smiled. And she had so much love to give.”

Summer Bushman has championed “Autumn’s Law,” a measure that would make aggravated bullying illegal. Pastor Tom McCracken helped draft the bill. Senator Bill Stanley sponsored it in Richmond this year.

The bill was ultimately pushed to the 2027 General Assembly session. But they say the fight is far from over.

“I’m going to fight for this bill,” said Sen. Stanley. “We’re going to do this for Autumn.”

McCracken said he believes the awareness surrounding the issue and Autumn’s story will keep the momentum going.

“For me, that can only be good,” said McCracken. “Now we have another year of this being in the center of everyone’s attention.”

Through the grief, Mark’s found the good. He started a nonprofit, the Forever 10 Foundation, in Autumn’s honor. The mission: mental health outreach and suicide prevention.

“Just promoting a culture of kindness,” Mark said.

It’s Autumn’s legacy of kindness that Mark said he wants to carry forward. He also reflected on what he wishes he could tell her now.

“I would have to thank her for the example she gave us,” Mark said.

“I would obviously tell her I love her and also say, you know, that I’m sorry that I didn’t catch certain signs, maybe warning signs, that were there,” he added. “Take those steps and have maybe some more probing questions for her, deeper conversations.”

“But I would assure her that I’m going to try to spread that message and help other parents and prevent this from happening to someone else,” Mark added.

A benefit ride for Autumn is scheduled to start at the Salem Civic Center at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 21. All money raised from “Autumn’s Ride” will go to Tudor House for suicide prevention efforts in the Roanoke Valley.

Organizers expect hundreds of bikes and more vehicles, and registration will be available the day of the event. To learn more or to register, click here.

If you or someone you know is struggling or having thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.