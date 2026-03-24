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K9 Tilly joins Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to help keep schools safe

K9 Tilly (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A new furry member has joined the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to sniff out crime and help keep schools safe.

K9 Tilly, a 14-month-old yellow Labrador Retriever, will partner with School Resource Deputy Chad Huston, focusing on student safety.

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Tilly is being trained to detect black powder related to firearms and ammunition, as well as various illegal substances.

She will primarily be assigned to Franklin County schools and based at the high school, working on prevention, safety, and building positive relationships with students and staff.

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