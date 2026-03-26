Google moves forward with Botetourt data center project amid community concerns

Google has announced plans to advance the Botetourt County Data Center Project, a development that has sparked ample concern within the community over transparency and water usage since it was initially proposed.

Google said its new data center campus will focus on responsible water stewardship, local workforce investment, and sustainable infrastructure. The company also stated that it is partnering with the Western Virginia Water Authority to identify cooling options that meet regulatory standards and protect the region’s water supply.

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According to a press release, Google will pay for all infrastructure needed for the center’s operations and fund expanded water quality research at Carvins Cove Reservoir.

“Botetourt County is such a special place, and the BOS and the community are committed to keeping it that way,” said Gary Larrowe, Botetourt County Administrator. “By partnering with Google, we are securing the community and the financial future of BoCo. Due to the assistance of Google, the Botetourt shareholders (citizens) will benefit from new educational and first responder opportunities while being connected to the technological future that every resident deserves. All of this while the company pays for the energy and infrastructure required for growth. This transformational project will provide exceptional opportunities for generations to come.”

“Whenever Google joins a new community, our goal is to drive innovation while protecting the local resources that residents cherish,” said Amber Tillman, Head of Data Center Public Affairs, North America. “In Botetourt County, this means a holistic approach to development—where we take full responsibility for the infrastructure we require, invest in the local workforce, and support regional grid reliability. We are dedicated to growing in a way that provides clear, long-term benefits to the families and businesses of Botetourt County.”

10 News Community Journalist Monica Johnson has extensively covered the Botetourt County Data Project in the past. See our previous coverage below: