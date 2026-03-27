Amherst County house fire claims life, another victim airlifted with burns

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – One person died in a house fire Thursday night in Amherst County, according to the Amherst County Department of Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to the fire at about 10:30 p.m. on Farmdale Road after receiving a report that someone might be trapped inside the home. Firefighters arrived to find a man outside the house with severe burns. He was transported by CentraOne to a burn center.

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Despite their efforts, firefighters found an additional individual dead inside the home, the fire department said.

The incident is under active investigation by the Amherst County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.

The victim has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.