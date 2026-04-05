Vote now in BRRAG’s 2026 Sorriest Bus Stop Contest

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bus Riders of Roanoke Advocacy Group’s Sorriest Bus Stop Contest has returned for 2026!

16 nominated stops have been competing in a bracket-style competition for the coveted title of “sorriest” throughout the month.

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“Riding the bus is a wonderful experience. We want waiting for the bus to also be wonderful.” Laura Hartman, BRRAG president

Last year, Orange Eastbound at Moriah won the title of “Sorriest Bus Stop.” The intent is to bring awareness for stops that lack basic infrastructure - like sidewalks and crosswalks.

The 2024 winner, Orange Avenue Westbound at King, was a top 5% most-used stop, yet it had no sidewalk, bench, or shelter. After winning the title, the city secured funds to improve the stop. Now, it’s an ADA-accessible paved bus stop.

The Sweet Sixteen round is completed, and the winners are advancing to the Elite Eight competition, which runs until April 8. If you want to vote on the sorriest stop, click here.