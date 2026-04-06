School bus driver arrested and charged after assault investigation in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Monday that it had arrested a school bus driver and charged her with strangulation and child neglect after an assault investigation into an assault incident at Linkhorne Elementary on March 30.

According to officials, deputies responded to a report of a disorderly individual at Linkhorne Elementary School at 4:40 p.m. Upon arrival, officers began an investigation that revealed a bus driver, while parked in the school parking lot, had allegedly assaulted a student on the bus.

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LPD worked with Lynchburg City Schools and determined that the student had been strangled during the encounter. The child is safe and did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, 73-year-old Effie Wynne of Lynchburg was charged with strangulation and child neglect.

Wynn was arrested on Saturday and is currently being held without bond.

This investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Officer Scruggs at (434) 485-2652.