Salem Valley 8 movie theater to permanently close its doors

SALEM, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is preparing to close its doors for good. AMC has confirmed to 10 News that Salem Valley 8 will have its last day of business on Thursday.

The movie theater has been a longtime favorite for community members and movie lovers, serving the area for decades. Its closing marks the end of an era for many who have made countless memories of catching movies there.

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In a statement to 10 News, Cassie Kennard, manager of media relations for AMC Theatres, said, “AMC routinely reviews the theatres in our circuit and makes decisions based on what will best strengthen the company going forward. We thank our Salem Valley 8 guests for their patronage and encourage them to continue enjoying the AMC experience at AMC Classic Roanoke 10.”

Stay with 10 News as this breaking news story continues to develop.