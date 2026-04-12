One dead following single-vehicle crash in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash that occurred in Franklin County on Sunday, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said a Ford F-250 was traveling on Naff Road around 1:08 a.m. when it ran off the left side of the road, down an embankment and overturned.

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Authorities said the driver was identified as 18-year-old Zebadiah Peery. Unfortunately, Peery was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and died at the scene.

This crash is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.