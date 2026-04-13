Danville Police Department investigating fatal vehicle crash Monday

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department announced Monday that it is investigating a traffic crash that resulted in a fatality.

According to DPD, at approximately 12:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of South Boston Road for the report of a traffic crash. A 2012 Harley-Davidson Street Glide was traveling westbound on South Boston Road when a 2022 Nissan Kicks crossed into its path and a crash occurred.

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The driver of the Harley-Davidson has been identified as 40-year-old Nicolas Samuels of Keeling, was transported from the scene but was later pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 25-year-old Daniel Dickerson of Danville. Dickerson was transported from the scene for medical attention as well, and charges are pending as the investigation continues, officials say.

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