Bedford mental health business faces zoning violation, appeals at supervisors meeting

The Bedford County Department of Social Services has launched a dedicated SNAP information hotline to support those affected by upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

BEDFORD CO., Va. – A zoning dispute over a mental health services business operating in a Bedford neighborhood has escalated to a formal violation — and the property owner is expected to appeal that decision before the Bedford County Board of Supervisors Tuesday evening.

The issue centers on Mainstream Mental Health Services, which has been operating in an area zoned for agricultural and residential use. A local viewer first brought the situation to 10 News’ attention in early March, expressing concern about a so-called camp running in his neighborhood — and alleging that some patrons had approached his children.

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Months in the making

The viewer took those concerns directly to the Bedford County Board of Supervisors via email. At the time, 10 News reached out to the board, which indicated it was looking into the matter.

After further investigation, 10 News identified Mainstream Mental Health Services as the organization operating out of the space. 10 News then spoke with Michael Morris, president and CEO of Mainstream Mental Health Services, Inc., about the facility’s purpose.

“It’s temporary housing, as soon as we get them clean, a job, and a permanent place to live, they graduate,” Morris said.

Violation issued, appeal filed

Weeks later, toward the end of March, Bedford County initiated a formal investigation into the operation. The county’s Board of Zoning Appeals subsequently issued a zoning violation to Mainstream Mental Health Services, citing the area’s agricultural and residential zoning designation as incompatible with the business’s operation.

Mainstream Mental Health Services is now appealing that violation. The matter is expected to be front and center at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, which begins at 6 p.m.

10 News will be on the ground at the meeting to report on the latest developments.