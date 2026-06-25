Congressman Morgan Griffith announces EPA Brownfields grants awarded to Giles County, Martinsville, Mount Rogers

Congressman Morgan Griffith announced EPA Brownfield Grants awarded to Giles County and Martinsville on Thursday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced new federal funding for U.S. Communities through the Brownfields Multipurpose Assessment and Cleanup grant program. The EPA awarded Giles County a $3,693,800 grant to support cleanup activities and local brownfield sites owned by former Leas & McVitty/New River Tannery.

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The EPA also awarded the Mount Rogers Planning District Commission, based in Marion, a $1.5 million assessment grant to support brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments and community outreach activities.

The EPA awarded the City of Martinsville a $1 million Multipurpose grant to support brownfield inventories, planning, environmental assessments, community outreach and cleanup activities at local brownfield sites.

Following the EPA grant notice, U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA) issued the following statement:

“Redevelopment of brownfield sites in Virginia’s Ninth District are promising projects that account for economic growth potential. This EPA Brownfields Grant for $1.5 million helps Mount Rogers Planning District Commission further explore opportunities that redevelop local brownfield sites,” Griffith said.