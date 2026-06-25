Oak Hill Academy summer camp draws players from around the world

MOUTH OF WILSON, Va. – Mouth of Wilson is a community of fewer than 2,000 people in Grayson County, but Oak Hill Academy has long been a destination for basketball talent from around the world. This summer, the school held basketball camps over the last two weeks, welcoming campers from the United States and abroad.

The school’s basketball program has won nine national championships and produced more than 50 NBA players — among them Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Durant.

“The history and legacy of Oak Hill is a worldwide brand,” said Oak Hill Academy head coach Ryan Devlin. “It’s not just nationally known. I mean, you can go buy a Carmelo Anthony jersey over in China. So for these kids to get to be on the same court and share that same space, it’s remarkable.”

Players traveled from across the globe to attend

For Matheus Miranda, a camper from Brazil, the appeal was immediate. After his agent told him about the camp, he looked it up and recognized the names connected to the program.

“Oh, KD, Carmelo went here,” Miranda said. “And I was really excited to be here, and then I’m here!”

Miranda said he was also drawn by the opportunity to come to the United States. His dream is to finish high school and continue his education in the U.S.

“My dream is to study here in college,” Miranda said. “I really want to finish my high school and then come here to college. This camp — I’m not just playing basketball, I’m talking with coaches about colleges.”

Edgar Terry, a camper from Knoxville, said the history surrounding the facility made an impression.

“I’ve heard like Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant — those people played on that court,” Terry said. “So it’s just really cool.”

Camp built relationships on and off the court

Devlin said the camp does more than sharpen basketball skills. It brings together players from different backgrounds and gives his staff a reminder of why they coach.

“The camp reminds us as a staff, it’s still fun,” Devlin said. “These kids can come here and work on their fundamentals, build new relationships whether nationally and internationally.”

Miranda said connecting with players from different countries was one of the highlights of his experience.

“I’m really excited to know all the cultures — different from Brazil, also American, Hungary and Australia,” he said. “I really enjoy talking with them and it’s really cool hearing from different cultures a lot.”

Devlin said he watches campers open up as the week progresses.

“That shell kind of breaks down,” he said. “It’s really cool to watch a young guy — or even an older guy — just develop throughout the week just due to the fact that their comfort level is higher. They’re having fun. That’s why they came to camp.”

Devlin said what draws campers to Mouth of Wilson is the same thing that drew him there.

“What brought them here is what brought me here,” he said.

The camp and school have a track record of producing players who go on to compete at the highest level. Stephon Castle, a star guard for the San Antonio Spurs, attended the same camp. On Wednesday, the Charlotte Hornets drafted Oak Hill alumnus Christian Anderson Jr. 18th overall in the NBA Draft.