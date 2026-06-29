Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources urges caution amid drought, low-water conditions

Large portions of Virginia are experiencing low water levels and drought conditions, so the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is urging caution to those enjoying the outdoors this summer.

On top of the heat, which is expected to reach temperatures over 100 degrees in our region this week, wildfires and low water conditions remain a concern.

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Boaters are still able to use DWR access sites, but boaters should inspect launches before use to ensure their trailer wheels remain on the launch surface. If you back a trailer too far down, the wheels may fall off the ramp.

You are still able to fish despite low water levels, but the conditions could make it difficult to float certain areas on rivers and even make some sections impassable. Be sure to check your route’s status before paddling or boating. Low water levels may also result in stumps and other debris appearing in lakes that could damage your vessel. Make sure to watch your speed and have someone act as a lookout to prevent damage.

Wildfires are also a concern when we are in a drought. One of the most common causes of wildfires is open fires. While campfires are allowed on most Wildlife Management Areas, some may have campfire bans, sp be sure to check the DWR website here to see if your camping area has a ban.