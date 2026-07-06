Two arrested, charged in connection with Danville copper theft investigation

The Danville Police Department has arrested two people in connection with the copper thefts that resulted in power outages on one of the hottest days of the year.

DANVILLE, Va. – UPDATE

The Danville Police Department has arrested two people in connection with the copper thefts that resulted in power outages on one of the hottest days of the year.

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Both 36-year-old Justin Troy Moore and 30-year-old Korey Connell, both of Danville, have been charged with the following:

Two counts of felony damage or trespass to public services or utilities or critical infrastructure

Two counts of grand larceny

One count of felony possession of burglarious tools, etc.

Two counts of misdemeanor trespass on posted property

Moore and Hogan are currently being held in the Danville City Jail with no bond.

July 4 copper theft in Danville. (Copyright 2026 by Danville Police Department - All rights reserved.)

ORIGINAL STORY

A copper theft left a transformer damaged and resulted in a widespread power outage in Danville, Danville Police Department said.

DPD said they are investigating a copper theft that occurred in the 100 block of Hereford Lane on Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found holes cut in a fence around the substation. They found that 40 grounding wires of 4-gauge copper wire were removed from the infrastructure piers, as well as grounding wires from the large power transformers at the substation.

The loss of the grounding wires resulted in serious damage to the transformer, which led to an outage.

This incident is still under investigation. If you have any information regarding this copper theft, please contact the Danville Police Department by doing one of the following: