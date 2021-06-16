Man who drove at Minneapolis protesters charged with murder

This undated photo provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office shows Nicholas Kraus. Minneapolis police on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, identified the man who drove into a crowd of demonstrators, killing one and injuring three others, as Kraus, from St. Paul, with multiple convictions for driving while impaired. Police say Kraus was booked into the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP)

MINNEAPOLIS – A St. Paul man accused of speeding up and driving into a group of protesters in Minneapolis while he was drunk, killing one person, was charged Wednesday with intentional second-degree murder.

Prosecutors say Nicholas Kraus, 35, was visibly intoxicated Sunday night when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car that was being used as a barricade by protesters in the city’s Uptown neighborhood. Deona Knajdek, 31, was killed.

There’s nothing in the criminal complaint to suggest Kraus’ actions were motivated by political views or anger at protesters. The murder count alleges Kraus intended to cause death, but his actions were not premeditated. He’s also charged with two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, for injuring two other protesters.

According to the criminal complaint, Kraus told officers he saw the car and believed he needed to get over it. He said he saw people in the area, but “he accelerated in order to try and jump the barricade and acknowledged that he did not attempt to brake,” the complaint says. It also says he admitted that he thought he might have hit someone.

Kraus will make his first court appearance Friday and it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf. He's being held at the Hennepin County jail, which does not take messages for people in custody.

Protests have been ongoing in Uptown since members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man and father of three, on June 3. Authorities said they were trying to arrest Smith on a warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm when he displayed a handgun from inside a parked SUV. Authorities also say evidence shows Smith fired his gun from inside the SUV, but a female passenger has said she never saw him with a gun.

Minneapolis has been on edge since the death of George Floyd, who died last year after an officer used his knee to pin Floyd's neck to the ground, and the fatal police shooting of another Black man, Daunte Wright, in a nearby suburb.

On Tuesday, city crews began clearing and reopening streets near the site of Smith’s shooting and Knajdek’s death, but after police left, protesters moved back in and blocked traffic. Police say 30 people were arrested Tuesday night, with most receiving misdemeanor citations.

