Speaker Kevin McCarthy was voted out of the job Tuesday in an extraordinary showdown, a first in U.S. history, The 216-210 vote, forced by a contingent of hard-right conservatives, throws the House and its Republican leadership into chaos.

NBC News is providing a Special Report at the conclusion of a vote in the House on removing Kevin McCarthy from the Speaker’s post.

