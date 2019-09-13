Bullied Tennessee fan with homemade T-shirt offered scholarship for Class of 2032

A boy's homemade "U.T." design that was turned into an official University of Tennessee T-shirt has been selling wildly, according to the school.

ROANOKE, Va. - A young University of Tennessee fan is getting the opportunity of a lifetime.

UT is offering "honorary admission" for him to join the Class of 2032. He has also been awarded a four-year scholarship covering his tuition and fees beginning fall 2028, should he meet admission requirements and decide to attend the school, according to the University of Tennessee.

Many at this point have heard the boy's story: He created his own homemade UT T-shirt and was bullied for it. Then, UT used the boy's design in a T-shirt that sold rapidly. Demand for the shirt caused the campus store's website to crash. The university did not profit off of the T-shirt sales; all proceeds went to the Stomp Out Bullying charity.

So far, more than 50,000 shirts featuring the boy's design have been presold, according to the University of Tennessee.