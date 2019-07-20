Michelle Obama is most admired woman in the world, new poll says

Free from the constraints she might have felt while living in the White House, former first lady Michelle Obama is getting personal, opening herself up to the world in bold ways in her memoir, "Becoming," out Tuesday.

Michelle Obama has overthrown actress Angelina Jolie as the world's most admired woman, according to a poll released by YouGov.

According to 11 Alive, Jolie, who was last year's most admired woman in the world, dropped down to third. Oprah Winfrey took second. Queen Elizabeth II and actress Emma Watson came in fourth and fifth.

Bill Gates remained the world's most admired man. He's held that spot every year since the poll has been around. Former President Barack Obama, actor Jackie Chan, Chinese president Xi Jinping and businessman Jack Ma round out the top five.

The poll compiled their list using nominations from 42,000 people in 41 countries.

