Mom's angry rant against childless millennials at Disney World sparks heated debate

She ranted about her hatred of "immature millennials" and childless couples visiting Disney World in a Facebook post, which resurfaced on Twitter and has since gone viral.

The viral Twitter post, originally intended to mock the woman's hostile message, has brought lots of attention to it.

The ranting woman implies - between angry emojis, expletives, and excessive punctuation - that when "immature millennials" and childless couples, specifically childless women, visit Disney, they add to the lines and congestion but don't truly understand how exhausting and stressful it can be to chase a small child around the park.

According to this woman, "DW is for CHILDREN!!!! People without CHILDREN need to be BANNED!!!!"

She wrote, "YOU HAVE NO F****** IDEA WHAT ITS LIKE TO HAVE TO STAND IN LINE FOR 3 HOURS WITH A CRANKY TIRED EXHAUSTED TODDLER!!!! [sic]"

She continues, "I f****** hate childless women with a BURNING PASSION!!!"

This is my new favorite wild mommy post. It’s me, the millennial slut who just goes to Disney World to make children cry pic.twitter.com/COokEiTdMm — Jen 🔜 Gen Con🌹🥖🌹 (@JenKatWrites) July 19, 2019

Her words have sparked a lot of conversation online, including an op-ed post from the New York Post.

Sorry, childless millennials going to Disney World is weird https://t.co/jMi5S2IRmK pic.twitter.com/3bSclNnRL9 — New York Post (@nypost) July 26, 2019

