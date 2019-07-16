Two black labs found decapitated, abandoned in wooded area of Maryland

iStock / SMImp

MECHANICSVILLE, Md. - Authorities in Maryland found two black Labrador retrievers decapitated and discarded in the woods on Sunday.

A deputy with the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office was responding to an animal cruelty call and discovered the dogs in a wooded area in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Animal Control arrived at the scene and determined that the dogs had been killed within the last 48 hours.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.