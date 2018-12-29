Police in standoff situation in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Police are in a standoff situation with someone at the Extended Stay America on Frontage Road off Interstate 5-81 in Roanoke, according to authorities.

Roanoke Police said they believe the male suspect is still in the hotel after firing a shot. They said there are no known injuries and they have had some contact with the suspect.

Authorities said that the standoff started around 4:30 p.m. with about a dozen officers on the scene. They said that no shots have been fired, but police believe that the person has a gun.

Police also said that people driving on 5-81 are safe.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSLS for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.